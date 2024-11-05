Barry Reelected To Escambia County District 5 Seat

November 5, 2024

Barry, a certified financial planner, has operated his small business in District 5 for over 20 years. He was first elected to the BOCC  in 2012.

Roberson, a retired Navy aircraft mechanic, ran on the theme “Anchored by the People”. The aircraft structural mechanic’s last duty station was NAS Pensacola, and he moved with his family to Barrineau Park/Molino area in 2020.

Pictured top: District 5 Escambia County Commission candidates Joshua Roberson (NPA, second from left) and incumbent Steven Barry (REP, standing on right) wave at voters late outside the voting site at the Escambia County Extension Services Office on Stefani Road during early voting. Pictured top inset: NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

