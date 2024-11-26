Atmore Police Charge Cantonment Man With Drug Trafficking

A Cantonment man was charged with trafficking methamphetamine after a traffic stop in Atmore.

Scott Foley, 53, was charged with drug trafficking and booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center.

The Atmore Police Department stopped a vehicle on Highway 21 due to a license plate registration violation.

The driver, later identified as Foley, acted suspiciously and a K-9 unit was called. Police said the K-9 alerted on the vehicle, leading to the discover over 72 grams of methamphetamine, according to Atmore Police.