Atmore Peanut Processor Coastal Growers Files Bankruptcy

Atmore peanut processor Coastal Growers, LLC has filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court Southern District of Alabama (Mobile).

In their court filing, Coastal estimated that they owe between $100 and $500 million to between 100 and 199 creditors. The company estimated assets at $50 to $100 million.

Coastal Growers opened their $90 million peanut processing facility in Atmore in February 2022. At the time, the company was owned by a cooperative of 195 farmers who lived mostly in Alabama and Florida, many in the North Escambia area.

The 400,000 square foot facility sits on 60 acres in the Atmore Industrial Park that used to be a cotton field.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.