Amendments: Marijuana and Abortion Rights Fail. Here’s What Passed
November 6, 2024
Here are statewide results for amendments on Tuesday’s general election:
Amendments require 60% to pass.
Amendment 1 – Partisan School Board Members – FAILED (not 60%)
Yes for Approval — 5,476,752 — 54.95%
No for Rejection — 4,490,187 — 45.05%
Amendment 2 – Right to Hunt and Fish – PASSED
Yes for Approval — 6,919,656 — 67.39%
No for Rejection — 3,348,342 — 32.61%
Amendment 3 – Recreational Marijuana – FAILED (not 60%)
Yes for Approval — 5,923,417 — 55.86%
No for Rejection — 4,679,793 — 44.14%
Amendment 4 – Abortion Access – FAILED (not 60%)
Yes for Approval — 6,041,683 — 57.11%
No for Rejection — 4,537,040 — 42.89%
Amendment 5 – Homestead Annual Inflation Adjustment – PASSED
Yes for Approval — 6,664,261 — 66.04%
No for Rejection — 3,426,958 — 33.96%
Amendment 6 – Public Campaign Financing – FAILED (not 60%)
Yes for Approval — 5,016,849 — 50.41%
No for Rejection — 4,934,410 — 49.59%
