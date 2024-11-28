AAA Predicting 4.5 Million Floridians Will Travel Over Thanksgiving Weekend

AAA expects record-setting travel numbers for Thanksgiving. More than 4.5 million Floridians are forecast to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday. That’s an all-time high for Thanksgiving and nearly 112,000 more travelers than last year.

National travel numbers are also expected to set new records with an estimated 79.9 million travelers. The 2% growth equates to 1.7 million more people than the previous record set last year, and 2 million more than in 2019.

These record-setting traveler numbers are being driven by economic growth, declining inflation, and strong income gains, which is expected to boost consumer spending by 4.6% compared to this time last year.

“We expect to see record travel numbers across the board,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “With more people taking to the roads, skies, rails, and sea; travelers should expect congested roads and longer lines at transportation terminals. AAA encourages travelers to develop their plan now and consider travel insurance, which provides compensation for flight cancellations, delays, and lost luggage.”

Automobile travel will set new records nationwide and in Florida. AAA projects more than 4.1 million Floridians will take a road trip over Thanksgiving – that’s 101,000 more travelers than the previous record set last year.

Thanksgiving air travel is also expected to set a new record. Nationally, AAA projects 5.84 million people will fly domestically this holiday. That’s an increase of 2% compared to last year and a nearly 11% increase over 2019.

Domestic airfares are up 3% this year, according to AAA booking data, while the number of bookings are similar to last year. International flight bookings are up 23% compared to last Thanksgiving, in part because the cost to fly internationally is down 5%.

Other modes of transportation increased 9% from last year. Nationally, nearly 2.3 million people are expected to travel by various transportation methods including buses, cruises, and trains. This category is seeing an 18% jump over 2019, in large part due to the popularity of cruising.