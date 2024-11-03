Jerry Davis Receives Florida Farm Bureau’s Highest Service Award

November 27, 2024

Area agriculturists Jerry Davis has been recognized with Florida Farm Bureau’s highest service award for his service to agriculture.

The Distinguished Service Award honors Florida agriculturists for their overall contributions to farming at the local or state level. The award was presented at the Florida Farm Bureau State Annual Meeting at the President’s Awards Banquet.

Davis has been a Farm Bureau member for more than 30 years, serving as the Santa Rosa County president for 21 years. During his time as president, Davis instituted a scholarship program for young people to pursue agriculture as a career. He established an educational farm tour for Escambia and Santa Rosa County legislators to bring awareness to the farming community and its impact to the local economy.

Davis has advocated for the cotton industry by serving on numerous state and national boards, including the Florida and Southeastern Boll Weevil Eradication Foundation, helping to eradicate the boll weevil. He continues to be a strong advocate for agriculture. Distinguished Service Award honors Florida agriculturists for their overall contributions to farming at the local or state level.

Pictured: Jerry Davis (right) was awarded the 2024 Distinguished Service Award by Florida Farm Bureau President Jeb S. Smith at the organization’s state annual meeting. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 