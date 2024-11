East Tops West 3-0 In All-Star Volleyball Action (With Gallery)

The East topped the West 3-0 in the 2024 Pensacola Sports All-Star Volleyball game.

The west team was comprised of the top seniors from high schools in Escambia County; the east team was players from Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties.

Team members and coaches were:

WEST

Head Coach: Ashley Young – Pensacola High School

Assistant Coach: Sean Flynn – Escambia High School

Olivia Johnson – Tate – setter/DS

Carlyn Henley – Tate – libero/DS

Kadyn Austin – Tate – middle/outside hitter

Kamryn Langham – Northview – right side/outside hitter

Jaden Gentry – West Florida – left side/outside hitter

Kayla Anderson – West Florida – middle/right side

Avery Varias – West Florida – setter/DS

Hahhan Bradley – Washington – outside hitter

Reagan Smith – Washington – opposite/middle

Susanna Snyder – Catholic – setter/right side

Bella Lambert – Catholic – DS

Grace Dickin – Escambia – setter/outside hitter

Brianna Williams – Escambia – setter/outside hitter

Berkeley Morris – Pensacola – libero/DS

Anita Surratt – Pensacola – right side

McKenna Hughes – Tate – middle/right side

Silvia Leos – Pine Forest – outside hitter/DS

Chrisshonna Bargaineer – Pine Forest – middle/outside hitter

EAST

Head Coach: Melanie Marchena, Ft. Walton Beach High School

Assistant Coach: James Kerrell, Crestview High School

Taegan Baggett – Central – libero/DS

Kaelin Martin – Laurel Hill – outside hitter/DS

Chesney Caraway – LEAD Academy – setter/DS

Bella Satterwhite – Gulf Breeze – outside hitter/right side

Sarah Frazee – Gulf Breeze – libero/DS

Brighton Watson – Ft. Walton Beach – libero/DS

Camille Reeves – Crestview – setter/DS

Kaleigh Moss – Baker – outside hitter/middle

Madolyn Mills – Baker – middle/outside hitter

Addison Cudney – Choctawhatchee – outside hitter/libero

Sophia Hull – Choctawhatchee – middle

Morgan Barrow – Jay – setter

Harper Cooley – Milton – libero/DS

Audryana Colon – Niceville – outside hitter

Elise Smith – Niceville – outside hitter

Whitleigh Walsh – Niceville – libero

Kinsley Hines – Pace – setter

Addison Danforth – Navarre – libero/DS

Emma Gross – Navarre – middle

Courtesy photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.