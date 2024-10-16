Three Injured in Kingsfield Road Rollover Crash

Three people were injured in a rollover crash Wednesday morning near Tate High School.

The crash happened about 8:20 a.m. on Kingsfield Road near the intersection with Tate Road and involved two passenger cars. One, a Hyundai Sonata, came to rest upside down in a ditch.

Three people, including at least two juveniles, were transported to the hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries that were not considered serious.

The crash is under instigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.