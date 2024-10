Tate Aggies Fall To Pace In District Tournament Volleyball Opener

The No. 5 Tate Aggies fell to the No. 4 Pace Patriots 3-0 Monday night in Pace during the quarterfinals of the FHSAA 6A District 1 volleyball tournament.

Pace won by scores of 25-16, 25-21, 25-16.

Pace will face No. 1 seed Gulf Breeze in Gulf Breeze Tuesday.

The season ended for the Aggies at 14-10.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.