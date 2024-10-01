One Person Critically Injured In Highway 29 Rollover Crash

October 1, 2024

One person was critically injured in a single vehicle rollover crash Monday evening on Highway 29 in McDavid.

An adult female was airlifted by Medstar AirCare after an extended extrication.

The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. on Highway 29 just south of Cotton Creek Road and Camp o’ the Pines.

The woman was southbound when she lost control, struck a guardrail, and overturned in the ditch near a bridge over Pine Barren Creek. It took firefighters about an hour to free the trapped woman from the vehicle using the Jaws of Life and other extrication equipment.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which closed southbound Highway 29 for just over an hour.

The McDavid, Molino, Century, and Cantonment stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue responded, along with Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments





