Northview High School To Host Junior/Senior Parent Night

October 7, 2024


Northview High School will hold a Junior/Senior Parent Night on Tuesday.

The event, to be held in the school library, is designed to provide parents and students with valuable information about college applications, scholarships, vocational and career paths, FAFSA, graduation requirements, and more.

Several institutions will be present at the event, including Coastal Alabama Community College, George Stone Community College, John Melvin Christian College, Pensacola State College, the University of Alabama, the University of South Alabama, and the University of West Florida. Military branches such as the Army, Marines, and Navy will also be represented.

Parents and students can attend the event to receive a free copy of The Official ACT Study Book, which includes over 1,000 pages of content and free online access.

For more information, call (850) 471-6000.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 