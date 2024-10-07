Northview High School To Host Junior/Senior Parent Night



Northview High School will hold a Junior/Senior Parent Night on Tuesday.

The event, to be held in the school library, is designed to provide parents and students with valuable information about college applications, scholarships, vocational and career paths, FAFSA, graduation requirements, and more.

Several institutions will be present at the event, including Coastal Alabama Community College, George Stone Community College, John Melvin Christian College, Pensacola State College, the University of Alabama, the University of South Alabama, and the University of West Florida. Military branches such as the Army, Marines, and Navy will also be represented.

Parents and students can attend the event to receive a free copy of The Official ACT Study Book, which includes over 1,000 pages of content and free online access.

For more information, call (850) 471-6000.