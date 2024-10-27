Ice Flyers Fall 5-2 To Birmingham Bulls (With Gallery)

October 27, 2024

The Pensacola Ice Flyers’ early season struggles continued Saturday night with the team falling to the visiting Birmingham Bulls with a 5-2 final in front of a crowd of 4,602 at the Pensacola Bay Center on Small Dog Race Night.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Here’s a quick recap of how the game unfolded:

1st Period

Cameron Cook started the scoring for the Ice Flyers with an assist by Matt Wiesner at with 9:25 on the clock.

The Bulls quickly answered with a goal from Kyler Mathews, assisted by Drake Glover and Carson Rose, with 7:37 left in the 1st.

2nd Period

Carson Rose took the lead for the Bulls early in the second period with an unassisted goal with 16:59 on the clock.

Rose found the back of the net again with an assist from Nikita Koyzrev shortly after extending the Bulls lead to 3-1.

MacGregor Sinclair brought the Bulls’ lead to 4-1 with an assist from Arkhip Ledziankou with 3:03 left in the period.

3rd Period

Matt Wiesner added a boost to the Ice Flyers with a goal assisted by Tim Faulkner and Shane Bull four minutes into the period bringing the score to 2-4.

Kolten Olynek hit on an empty net with :41 seconds left in the game securing the Bulls 5-2 win.

What’s Next?

  • Next Game: Friday, November 1 at Roanoke
  • Next Home Game: Friday, November 8.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 