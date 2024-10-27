Ice Flyers Fall 5-2 To Birmingham Bulls (With Gallery)

The Pensacola Ice Flyers’ early season struggles continued Saturday night with the team falling to the visiting Birmingham Bulls with a 5-2 final in front of a crowd of 4,602 at the Pensacola Bay Center on Small Dog Race Night.

Here’s a quick recap of how the game unfolded:

1st Period

Cameron Cook started the scoring for the Ice Flyers with an assist by Matt Wiesner at with 9:25 on the clock.

The Bulls quickly answered with a goal from Kyler Mathews, assisted by Drake Glover and Carson Rose, with 7:37 left in the 1st.

2nd Period

Carson Rose took the lead for the Bulls early in the second period with an unassisted goal with 16:59 on the clock.

Rose found the back of the net again with an assist from Nikita Koyzrev shortly after extending the Bulls lead to 3-1.

MacGregor Sinclair brought the Bulls’ lead to 4-1 with an assist from Arkhip Ledziankou with 3:03 left in the period.

3rd Period

Matt Wiesner added a boost to the Ice Flyers with a goal assisted by Tim Faulkner and Shane Bull four minutes into the period bringing the score to 2-4.

Kolten Olynek hit on an empty net with :41 seconds left in the game securing the Bulls 5-2 win.

What’s Next?

Next Game: Friday, November 1 at Roanoke

Next Home Game: Friday, November 8.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.