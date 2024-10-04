Here Is Friday Night’s High School Football Schedule (And A Thursday Score)
October 4, 2024
Here is this week’s high school Friday night football schedule, and a few Thursday night scores.
All games are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
FLORIDA
- Baker at Northview
- West Florida at Gulf Breeze
- Pine Forest at Crestview
- Pensacola at Washington
- Pensacola Catholic at Mobile Christian
- Navarre at Escambia
- Madison County at Pace, 7:30 p.m.
- Tate – Bye
- Jay 49, Central 0 (Thursday)
ALABAMA
- Monroe County at Flomaton
- Wilcox Academy at Escambia Academy
- Escambia County (Atmore) at Orange Beach
- T.R. Miller at Cottage Hill Christian Academy
- W.S. Neal at Satsuma
NorthEscambia.com file photos.
Comments