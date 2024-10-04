Here Is Friday Night’s High School Football Schedule (And A Thursday Score)

Here is this week’s high school Friday night football schedule, and a few Thursday night scores.

All games are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

FLORIDA

Baker at Northview

West Florida at Gulf Breeze

Pine Forest at Crestview

Pensacola at Washington

Pensacola Catholic at Mobile Christian

Navarre at Escambia

Madison County at Pace, 7:30 p.m.

Tate – Bye

Jay 49, Central 0 (Thursday)

ALABAMA

Monroe County at Flomaton

Wilcox Academy at Escambia Academy

Escambia County (Atmore) at Orange Beach

T.R. Miller at Cottage Hill Christian Academy

W.S. Neal at Satsuma

