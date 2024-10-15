Grand Opening Held For Pump Hair Studio, Century’s Newest Business

October 15, 2024

A ribbon cutting was held Monday afternoon for a new hair salon in Century, the first ribbon cutting for a new business in the town in quite some time.

Pump Hair Studio is located at 8351 North Century Boulevard, next door to CVS.

Owner Tabitha Schoonover said he is proud to be part of the Century community as she opens.

“I grew up in Century, and I hate to see a lot of these buildings closed down,” Schoonover said after the ribbon cutting. “So, I said from the beginning that if I ever open up anything, it will be in Century. I want our town to be better.”

With about seven years’ experience, she is a graduate of George Stone Technical College. She has worked at Fantastic Sams, Ulta Beauty and on her own. She is license master in Redken hair color and others.

Eyelash artist Misty Gafford is also located inside the studio.

For an appointment or more information, call (850) 366-4036.

