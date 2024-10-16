Four Escambia, Florida, Residents Arrested On Drug Charges In Atmore

Four Escambia County, Florida, residents were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Atmore.

About 12:05 a.m. Saturday, an Atmore Police Department officer on routine patrol conducted a traffic stop on on a vehicle on Highway 21 that was failing to maintain its lane of travel, according to Sgt. Darrell McMann. He said a K-9 was requested due to suspicious behavior from the driver, 35-year-old Sebastian Blake of Pensacola.

Atmore Police said the K-9 alerted on the vehicle, leading to the discovery of over 15 grams of marijuana, more than six grams of cocaine, over a gram of fentanyl, and “numerous items used to ingest narcotics”.

Blake was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Three passengers were also charged:

Danielle Maulden and Bryan Cherry was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alyssa Cooper was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All were booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton.