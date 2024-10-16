Four Escambia, Florida, Residents Arrested On Drug Charges In Atmore

October 16, 2024

Four Escambia County, Florida, residents were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Atmore.

About 12:05 a.m. Saturday, an Atmore Police Department officer on routine patrol conducted a traffic stop on on a vehicle on Highway 21 that was failing to maintain its lane of travel, according to Sgt. Darrell McMann. He said a K-9 was requested due to suspicious behavior from the driver, 35-year-old Sebastian Blake of Pensacola.

Atmore Police said the K-9 alerted on the vehicle, leading to the discovery of over 15 grams of marijuana, more than six grams of cocaine, over a gram of fentanyl, and “numerous items used to ingest narcotics”.

Blake was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Three passengers were also charged:

  • Danielle Maulden and Bryan Cherry was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Alyssa Cooper was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All were booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 