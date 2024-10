Feeling Like Fall: High Today Around 66, Near 40 Tonight

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 41. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 53.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Pictured: Fall leaves float on a local pond. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.