Ernest Ward Middle School Soars with State PBIS Recognition

October 20, 2024

Ernest Ward Middle School is taking flight as one of three Escambia County schools honored for its positive school culture. The school was named a bronze Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) Model School for the 2024-2025 school year.

PBIS is a program to increase academic performance, increase safety, decrease problem behavior, and establish positive school cultures.

Ernest Ward Middle and Blue Angels Elementary were named bronze schools, and Navy Point Elementary was honored as a platinum school.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 