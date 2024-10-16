Ernest Ward Eagles Fall To Atmore (With Photo Gallery)

The Eagles of Escambia County Middle School defeated the Eagles of Ernest Ward 52-0 Tuesday night in Walnut Hill.

For the Ernest Ward Eagles, it was a special homecoming night event. Before the game, eighth grade football players, cheerleaders and band members were honored. Past homecoming queens were recognized on the field at halftime (pictured below).

NorthEscambia.com photos