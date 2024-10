Drivers Can Expect Lane Closures On Highway 97 Monday And Tuesday

Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures on Highway 97 Monday and Tuesday, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

FDOT said the lane closures will be for coring (sampling) operations between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day between Highway 95A in Molino and the Alabama state line in Davisville.

File photo.