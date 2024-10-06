Century High School Blackcats Class of 1974 Hold 50th Reunion

The Century High School Blackcats Class of 1974 recently celebrated their 50th class reunion recently at The Loft at Driskell’s in Byrneville.

Classmates and their guests had a great time reminiscing about events during their high school years together. In addition to reminiscing, dinner and other socializing, the class remembered the 17 classmates who have passed away since high school.

For more photos, click here.

Classmates (pictured top)

Front row sitting: Lela Harris, Pam Hudson Allen, Claudia Smith Williams, Joy Hayes Findley, Sandra Andrews Greenwell, and Paula Sanders Thomas

Second row: Walter “Peanut” Ingram, Rubye Williams Mitchell, Billy McCann, Terry Bryan, Claude Smith, Annette Killiam Hall, Cindy Mills Stuckey, Rhonda Hopkins Killiam, Linda Davis Thompson, Linda Adams Marinin, Gayle Mathis Aldridge, Joe Reid Back row: Janice Watts Moore, Carmen Robinson Gaines, Minnie Grisset-Cummings, Gary Johnson, Louie Brake, Charles Scott, Larry Stuckey, Bobby Dubose, Tommy Greenwell Jr, and David Findley.

Guests (pictured below)

Front row: Cheryl Smith, Shelia Bryan, Debbie McCann, Rosa Madison, Julie Findley, Danny Findley, Ronnie Freeman, Sandra Dubose, and Rochelle Ingram

Back row: Karen Brake, Katie Scott, Calvin Mitchell, Clara Smith Gulsby, Polly Johnson, Myra Reid, Michael Allen, Randy Marinin, and Ladon Hall

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.