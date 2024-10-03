Local Purple Alert Issued For Escambia Man Last Seen Sept. 28

A local purple alert has been issued for a missing and endangered Escambia County man last seen September 28.

The alert was issued Monday by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for 69-year-old Vernon “Bubba” Albion Flowers, Jr. He was last seen in the 5500 block of Perkins Street in Bellview. He was described as having grey hair, a white beard, and brown eyes. He is about 250 pounds and is 6 feet 2 inches tall.

Deputies said he may need medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.