Waste Company Proposes Vegetative Debris Incinerator In Cantonment

An Escambia County company is proposing to use an incinerator to burn vegetative debris at their facility near Highway 29 in Cantonment.

Creek Waste and Recycling is seeking a conditional use approval to use an incinerator to burn land clearing vegetative debris at its existing operating location at 2560 South Highway 95A near East Roberts Road. According to the company, the operation will consist of burning land clearing debris in an above-ground firebox. The resulting ash will be mixed (recycled) with topsoil and be transported off site.

The company plans to use a VRI — volume reduction incinerator — with its own fuel tank on their existing developed site. Creek Waste says it will not require potable water, sewer service or electrical service. The triangular property is bordered by Highway 95A, East Roberts Road and the CSX railroad. There are no directly adjoining parcels.

The proposed incinerator is smokeless, according to the company, and will cover 492 square feet and will only be used during regular operating hours. with minimal odor or other nuisances (sample photo provided by the company below).

The site currently is used by dump trucks and construction equipment as part of the normal daily operation of Creek Waste.

The Escambia County Commission will hold a public hearing on the conditional use determination at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday during their regular meeting at the Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building at 221 Palafox Place.