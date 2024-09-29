UWF Takes Road Loss to No. 2 Grand Valley

by Bill Violona

After sustaining its worst regular-season loss Saturday in six years, UWF’s football team finds itself in uncommon territory, searching for solutions.

No. 2-ranked Grand Valley State opened up a close game at halftime with 17 points in the third quarter and rolled to a 31-7 victory against the No. 21 Argos, turning a marquee matchup into a one-sided showcase, delighting a crowd of 10,458 at Lubbers Stadium.

“I’m disappointed with how we played, especially on offense,” said head coach Kaleb Nobles during the post-game radio broadcast aired on ESPN-Pensacola. “We have to get better. “It’s completely on us. I take full responsibility with this one. It’s frustrating. But we’ve got to bounce back.”

That opportunity awaits UWF (1-2) with two home games – against winless Mississippi College and fierce rival Delta State – the next two weeks at PenAir Field.

In perspective to how great UWF’s success has been, this is the Argos’ only losing record at any point in a season since the inaugural 2016 season.

It’s also the first back-to-back losses since 2018, which was followed by the 2019 historic national title season when Nobles was on the coaching staff.

Facing one of the most tradition-rich programs in NCAA Division II, one with four national titles and the most wins the past 52 years of any D-2 or FBS (formerly Division 1-AA) team in the country, the Argos struggled from the outset against Grand Valley State.

The unbeaten Lakers (4-0), who now have three consecutive wins against ranked teams, took their first possession and went 85 yards in seven plays for a touchdown and emotional edge they kept the whole game.

This game’s statistical summary reflected how difficult Saturday became for UWF. Grand Valley amassed 436 yards total offense, including 312 rushing yards. The Lakers entered No. 3 in D-2 for rushing offense with 312 yards.

Meanwhile, Grand Valley’s defense held the Argos to only 121 total yards that included minus-7 yards rushing and just 56 yards total offense at halftime.

The Argos offensive line was overwhelmed by Grand Valley’s defense, which entered ranked No. 4 nationally in D-2 for fewest yards allowed.

UWF quarterback Marcus Stokes was under siege the entire game. He was sacked eight times, knocked to ground multiple other times, forced into two interceptions and completed 10 of 27 attempts for 102 yards.

Nearly every time Stokes dropped back to pass, there were defenders charging him. Nobles indicated in the post-game radio interview the need to address things on the offensive line.

“We have to find who our best guys are and get them on the field,” Nobles said on the offensive line. “We think we know, but those guys did not play as well today. We got to keep pushing those guys to get better.”

The Argos defense kept UWF in the game the first half and produced the Argos longest play of the game when senior defensive lineman Byron Puryear picked up a fumble and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown with 2:27 left before halftime.

Unfortunately, Puryear was hurt during a pass rush tackle in the third quarter concluding a positive day for the senior that included three tackles.

The fumble was caused by sophomore defensive back Kamrin Canterbury, who jarred the ball loose from Grand Valley quarterback Avery Moore during a tackle in the backfield. The scoop and score tied the game at the time.

Canterbury had a sensational game as UWF’s top performer. He had 16 tackles including seven solo stops. Ralph Ortiz was UWF’s next highest tackler with nine.

After that defensive score, however, Grand Valley answered with an eight-play, 74 yard drive, aided by two pass interference penalties, to take a 14-7 lead before halftime.

There’s obviously some things we have to clean up on defense overall,” Nobles said. “And we have to stop the run better.”

When the Lakers got the opening kickoff to start the second half, their 80 yard drive pushed the lead two scores and forced UWF to try and make plays against Grand Valley’s stout defense.

Jamontez Woods was UWF’s leading rusher with just 15 yards on eight carries. Da’Moni Brown, who had a big game last week against West Alabama, was held to one catch for 26 yards.

Former Milton High standout Raymond Cotrell saw his first action late in the game and had two catches for 18 yards.

This was the first meeting between the teams, but not UWF’s first time to Grand Valley State. The Argos practiced at Lubbers Stadium during the 2019 run to the championship when beating Ferris State in Big Rapids, Michigan.

UWF is hoping to arrange a return trip by Grand Valley to Pensacola in a future season.

WHAT’S NEXT

WHO: Mississippi College (0-4) vs. UWF Argos (1-2).

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 5, 4 p.m.

WHERE: PenAir Field

Photo Jon Rose/UWF for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.