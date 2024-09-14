Northview Dominates Central on Senior Night

The Northview Chiefs cruised to a 40-0 victory over the Central Jaguars on Friday night in Bratt, capping their senior night celebration with a shutout performance.

For more photos, click here.



A strong start set the tone for the Chiefs. Junior quarterback Dane King led the way with a quarterback keeper on the opening drive, setting up Zikel Jones for an 8-yard touchdown run. Sam Reid’s impressive catch-and-run play followed, leading to Moses Delarosa’s touchdown run to give Northview a comfortable 14-0 lead over the fledgling first year Central program.

The Chiefs continued their dominance in the second half, with Delarosa adding a 56-yard touchdown run and Jamaris Durant finding the end zone from 2 yards out.

With the victory, Northview improved to 2-2 on the season. They will look to keep their momentum going as they travel to Bonifay next Friday night to face the Holmes County Blue Devils.

Photos by Andrew Garner/Atmore Advance for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.