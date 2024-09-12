No Injuries In Minor Crash Involving School Bus On Highway 29

There were no injuries reported in a crash between a car and a school bus Wednesday afternoon in Cantonment.

The driver of a Mercedes sedan apparently reared ended Escambia County Public Schools bus 27-21 that was transporting students home from Tate High School.

The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. on Highway 29 just south of Muscogee Road, near International Paper.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.