Navarre Upsets Tate For The Aggies’ First Loss Of The Season (With Gallery)

The Navarre Raiders upset the Tate Aggies 30-27 at Pete Gindl Stadium Friday night in Cantonment. It was the first loss of the season for the Aggies, now 5-1.

The Aggies started strong in the district game when quarterback Taite Davis found Carson Secchiari for a 23-yard touchdown on the opening drive for Tate. The kick was blocked, and the Aggies led 6-0 on Carl Madison Field. Navarre answered with a TD of their own.

Laquarius Bradford added a 30-yard touchdown for Tate with 3:30 to go in the first quarter. The PAT was again blocked, leaving Tate with a 12-7 advantage.

With 4:51 to go in the half, David threw to Elijah West with an impressive touchdown catch (pictured above). Carson Secchiari added a 4-yard touchdown run with 8:08 to go in the game.

“They had a good plan,” Tate head coach Rhett Summerford said. “I guess we did not play very well tonight but hats off to them. We lost one that we should have won. but that’s football. That’s high school football.

The Aggies will be off next week before returning to action October 11 at the Pace Patriots.

“It was a bye week, and then you are going to play a big one,” Summerford said. We’ve got two weeks to work on it. We’ve got to plan a little better. But we are not out; the season is not over.”

