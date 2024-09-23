Man Shot And Killed Sunday Night Near Beulah

One person was shot and killed Sunday night near Beulah.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fire on Rebel Acres Lane about 9:15 p.m. Deputies arrived to find and adult male deceased with gunshot wounds.

The ECSO said a person of interest was taken into custody Sunday night for questioning but had not been officially charged as of late Sunday night.

The investigation is continuing, and no further information was released.