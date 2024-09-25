Lonnie Patrick “Pat” Reynolds

Mr. Lonnie Patrick “Pat” Reynolds passed away peacefully with family by his side on Friday, September 20, 2024, at Stones River Manor in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Pat was born August 19, 1948, in Greenville, Alabama, to the late Lonnie and Katie Rae (Phelps) Reynolds. He was a 1966 graduate of Greenville High School.

He married his beautiful bride Willene on December 14, 1968.

During his career, Pat worked in the retail industry, insurance sales, and in sales and service at Norman-Blackmon Motor Company in Greenville.

After retirement, he enjoyed time with his beautiful wife of 55 years Willene and other family and friends.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Katie Rae Reynolds, his sister Kathy (Reynolds) Starr, brother-in-law Jack Starr, and infant sister Nelda Kate Reynolds.

Pat is survived by his wife Willene; son William (Jane) Reynolds; daughter Christy (Michael) Wilson; grandchildren Ashley Maheu (Zack), Bethany Landis (Darren), Delaney Orem (Hunter), Matthew Shivers, Caleb Wilson (Elizabeth), Joshua Wilson, Matthew Wilson; and great-grandchildren Caden Maheu, Madilyn Maheu, and Emma Landis.

Funeral Services

Funeral services were held Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at Woodfin Funeral Chapel at 200 North Lowry Street in Smyrna, Tennessee. Graveside services followed at Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna, Tennessee, at noon.