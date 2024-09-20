Here Is Friday Night’s High School Football Schedule (And Thursday Scores)
September 20, 2024
Here is this week’s high school Friday night football schedule, and a few Thursday night scores.
All games are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
FLORIDA
Northview at Holmes County
Pine Forest at Pensacola Catholic (7:30 p.m.)
Washington at Gulf Breeze
Escambia at Mosley
Milton at Navarre (7:30 p.m.)
Pace at Andalusia
Tate 42, West Florida 7 (Thurs) [Read more, photos...]
Jay 23, Chipley 13 (Thurs)
ALABAMA
Flomaton at Bayside Academy
Clarke Prep at Escambia Academy
Hillcrest at T.R. Miller
W.S. Neal at Marianna
Escambia County at St. Michael Catholic
Pictured: The Tate Aggies defeated the West Florida Jaguars 42-7 Thursday night. NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
