Here Is Friday Night’s High School Football Schedule (And Thursday Scores)

Here is this week’s high school Friday night football schedule, and a few Thursday night scores.

All games are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

FLORIDA

Northview at Holmes County

Pine Forest at Pensacola Catholic (7:30 p.m.)

Washington at Gulf Breeze

Escambia at Mosley

Milton at Navarre (7:30 p.m.)

Pace at Andalusia

Tate 42, West Florida 7 (Thurs) [Read more, photos...]

Jay 23, Chipley 13 (Thurs)

ALABAMA

Flomaton at Bayside Academy

Clarke Prep at Escambia Academy

Hillcrest at T.R. Miller

W.S. Neal at Marianna

Escambia County at St. Michael Catholic

Pictured: The Tate Aggies defeated the West Florida Jaguars 42-7 Thursday night. NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.