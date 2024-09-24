FWC Law Enforcement Report: Fishing Violations

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following recent activity:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

While on patrol in the Pensacola Pass, Officer Lugg observed a commercial fishing vessel returning from the Gulf of Mexico heading toward a commercial offloading dock. Officer Lugg could not locate a three-hour notification of landing declaration time through any source and observed the vessel appeared to have been returning from fishing. Officer Lugg with the assistance of Officer Bower traveled to the commercial offloading dock and found the vessel had docked. The officers made contact with the captain who stated he had been fishing under commercial limits but had no species managed under the IFQ (individual fishing quota) program on board and did not need to report his landing. A marine fisheries inspection located approximately 175 pounds of red snapper in multiple fish holds on the vessel as well as vermillion snapper. Undersized commercial length red snapper was also located during the inspection. During a records search, the captain was found to have a warrant for his arrest. The individual was arrested for the warrant and charged with possession of undersized red snapper and issued federal citations for failing to provide a three-hour notification of landing (reporting fish in possession/sold) and for failing to follow VMS (vessel monitoring system) protocol, which is active at all times while on the water.

While on patrol at the Palafox Pier, Officer Lugg observed a subject returning from fishing carrying fishing gear and a cooler. Officer Lugg conducted a fisheries inspection and located an undersized gray snapper in a cooler under a large amount of glass minnows. Officer Lugg was about to inspect a large cooler in the subject’s vehicle when the subject stated there may be a large redfish in the cooler. The subject possessed an undersized out-of-season gag grouper, an oversized redfish, undersized spotted trout, and undersized gray snapper that exceeded the recreational bag limit. The subject was cited accordingly.

Officer Waters conducted a resource inspection on an individual who was fishing. The subject stated he had caught some mullet. The officer found an undersized black drum and a gray snapper that had been harvested with a cast net in the cooler. The subject was cited accordingly.

Lieutenant Corbin was on patrol at a local boat ramp when he observed a vessel returning from flounder fishing. A resource inspection revealed several fish were inside a cooler, including a redfish that had been gigged. One of the occupants admitted to gigging the redfish and was issued a notice to appear citation for the violation.

Lieutenant Corbin located a derelict vessel while patrolling Bayou Chico. The vessel was approximately 50 percent submerged and sitting on the bottom. The cabin was holding several feet of water and the mast was broken. The owner of the vessel was located and issued a notice to appear citation for storing a derelict vessel on state waters.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Officers Bower and Roberson were patrolling on the Gulf Breeze side of the three-mile bridge when they observed a vehicle with a fishing vessel parked under the bridge. Officer Bower contacted the individuals who had been fishing and conducted a resource inspection. The officer was given permission to look at coolers inside the individual’s vehicle. The inspection revealed they were in possession of a whole stone crab, which was out of season. Officer Bower issued a notice to appear for the violation.

This report represents some events the FWC handled during the time period; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement. Information provided by FWC.

NorthEscambia.com photo.