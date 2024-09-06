Three Injured When Pickup Crashes Into Wooded Area Along Highway 29

The people were injured in a single vehicle rollover crash Friday morning in Cantonment.

The crash happened about &:40 a.m. on Highway 29 just south of Archer Road. The driver of a Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck left the roadway and crashed into a wooded area where the vehicle overturned.

The three occupants, all reportedly high school students, were transported to area hospital by Escambia County EMS. None of the injuries were considered life threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.