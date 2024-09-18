Four Tate Students Achieve Perfect Scores On End-Of-Course Exams

September 18, 2024

Four Tate High School students are being honored for achieving perfect scores on their Spring 2024 End-of-Course (EOC) Assessments.

Sofie Domulot, Estelle Lentini, and Victoria Roberts all earned perfect scores on the Biology 1 EOC, while Emmanuel Hurry excelled with a perfect score on the FAA U.S. History EOC.

“This is an extraordinary accomplishment that reflects their hard work, dedication, and academic excellence. We are incredibly proud of these students and look forward to seeing their continued success,” Tate High Principal Laura Touchstone said.

Pictured: (L-R) Sofie Domulot, Estelle Lentini, Victoria Roberts and Emmanuel Hurry. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

