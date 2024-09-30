Florida Gas Prices Rise Over The Past Week, AAA Says

Florida gas prices increased nine cents on average over the last week, according to AAA.

The average price per gallon of regular unleaded Sunday night statewide was $3.22, up from $3.13 a week ago.

In Escambia County, the average price per gallon was $2.90, an increase of six cents from a week ago. In North Escambia.cim a low of $2.87 could be found at a station on Highway 29 in Cantonment Sunday night. Pensacola prices were as low as $2.67 on Pine Forest Road and $2.69 on East Nine Mile Road.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.