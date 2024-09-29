Escambia Fire Rescue Deploys To Assist Following Hurricane Helene

Several resources from Escambia County Fire Rescue have deployed to Gilchrist County, Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

Seven personnel along with an engine company, a tender, and a command vehicle will meet with other resources from Region 1, including an engine from Pensacola Fire Department, to form a structural strike team. The strike team will assist Gilchrist County with emergency responses and will be deployed for 14 days.

Escambia County often deploys resources to areas affected by severe weather. Escambia County has received assistance following severe weather events including Hurricane Ivan and Hurricane Sally.

Pictured top are: Escambia County Fire Rescue Firefighter Robert Held, Firefighter Haley Crabb, Firefighter Michael Maddrey, Lieutenant Darren Snipes, Battalion Chief Steve Boothe, Firefighter Kenny Fehl, Lieutenant Keith Chapman, and Firefighter Shannon Halfacre.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.