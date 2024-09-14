Escambia County Sample Ballots Now Available

As we prepare for the 2024 General Election, Escambia County voters are now able to access their sample ballots online.

To view your ballot, click here.

Voters who have not requested to receive a vote-by-mail ballot will also receive a sample ballot in the mail. The sample ballot mailer should be in mailboxes starting October 14, a full week before the start of early voting on October 21.

There’s still time to request a vote-by-mail ballot in Escambia County. Voters wishing to request a vote-by-mail ballot can do so by visiting https://escambiavotes.gov/vote-by-mail, or by calling (850) 595-3900. Military and overseas vote-by-mail ballots will be mailed no later than Friday, September 20. The seven-day statutory window to mail domestic vote-by-mail ballots begins September 26. The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Thursday, October 24. You can also track your vote-by-mail ballot by signing up for notifications at https://escambiavotes.gov/track-my-ballot. You will be able to see when your ballot was received and accepted for tabulation.

The last day to register to vote for the November 5 election is Monday, October 7, 2024.