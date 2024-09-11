Escambia County Fire Rescue Honors 9/11 Victims with Stair Climb

Escambia County Fire Rescue members joined others in a poignant tribute to the fallen heroes of the September 11th attacks.

The 11th Annual 9/11 Stair Climb took place Wednesday morning in Navarre Beach, where firefighters from across the region donned full gear and self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) to climb 11 floors 10 times, symbolizing the 110 floors of the Twin Towers.

ECFR firefighters participated in the grueling event to honor the first responders who lost their lives on that fateful day. The climb is a physically demanding challenge that requires both strength and endurance, mirroring the tasks faced by firefighters on 9/11.

The 9/11 Stair Climb is a nationwide event that brings together firefighters, law enforcement officers, and community members to remember the victims of the attacks and to support the families of those who were lost.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

