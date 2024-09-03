Don’t Sleep At The Wheel: It’s Florida Drowsy Driving Prevention Week

The Florida Legislature designates the first week of September each year as Drowsy Driving Prevention Week to educate the public on the dangers of driving while drowsy.

The intent is to educate the public on the dangers of driving while drowsy and to honor the memory of 8-year-old Ronshay Dugans. Ronshay Dugans was killed in 2008 when her school bus was hit by a driver that fell asleep at the wheel.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said do not drive when you are tired, because fatigue can: