Blue Wahoos’ Palacios Sets Franchise Win Record In Saturday Win

written by Bill Vilona

In both experience and performance, the Blue Wahoos made their final Saturday night of the season a memorable one.

With another capacity crowd riveted to the final out, closer Dale Stanavich delivered an emphatic save – stranding runners on first and third with none out – to preserve the Blue Wahoos’ 4-3 victory against the Montgomery Biscuits.

It was Pensacola’s first Saturday win at Blue Wahoos Stadium in three months, going all the way back to June 22.

That in itself made the post-game fireworks, a grand finale of displays this season, contain a bit more pop and sparkle.

But there is much more.

The crowd of 5,038 was the 26th sellout in 2024, the most since 2016. The win enabled the Blue Wahoos (70-65) to reach a coveted 70-win total as a consolation achievement despite missing the playoffs.

All of this in a game where Blue Wahoos starter Luis Palacios, aided by a two-run rally by teammates in the fifth inning, picked up his 10th win and set the franchise record for career wins (20).

Palacios, 24, a Venezuela native who earned his high school equivalency degree this year in Pensacola, passed former Major League pitcher Daniel Wright, who attained 19 wins as a Cincinnati Reds prospect when pitching three seasons (2015-16 and 2018) for the Blue Wahoos.

There was also another emotional “Home Run For Life” from sponsor Ascension Sacred Heart with a woman, who survived an auto accident in 2021 that claimed her daughter’s life, then had to overcome massive injuries, ran the bases with her smiling young granddaughter as the crowd roared.

Yes, it was this kind of night.

Stanavich reacted with emotion himself, pounding his glove and hugging catcher Joe Mack after getting a ground out to end the game, earn his fifth save and deliver a rare Saturday home win for this team.

The game began with a bang for the Blue Wahoos. Nathan Martorella homered for the second consecutive night, this time as the second batter in the bottom of the first, to provide the game’s first run.

It became 2-0 when Shane Sasaki homered in the third inning.

The Biscuits rallied for three runs in the fifth off Palacios, highlighted by a two-run triple from Jalen Battles. Palacios ended the inning without further damage and it proved pivotal.

The Blue Wahoos answered right back, something they had often been unable to do in the final portion of the season. Johnny Olmstead led off the bottom of the fifth with a single and went to third on Sasaki’s double. Olmstead scored on a ground out to tie the game.

With one out, Andrew Pintar singled to right field and Sasaki beat the throw home, which eluded catcher Dominic Keegan for the go-ahead run.

From that point, both teams’ bullpens took over. The Blue Wahoos trio of Matt Pushard, Justin King and Stanavich combined to throw four scoreless innings, allow just three hits and combine for nine strikeouts and no walks.

In the eventful ninth, Stanavich allowed a double and single to start the inning. He then struck out Dru Baker with a wicked breaking pitch. He struck out Mason Auer with a 97 mph fastball and got Willy Vasquez to ground out to third.

It became quite a way to end the final Saturday home game this season.

WANT TO GO?

WHAT: Final Game Of 2024 Season

WHO: Montgomery Biscuits vs. Blue Wahoos

WHEN: Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium