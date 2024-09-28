Atmore Blue Devils Defeat Northview 14-0 (With Gallery)

September 28, 2024

The Atmore Blue Devils defeated the Northview Chiefs 14-0 Friday night in Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium in Bratt.

The game stood at zero-all headed into the locker room at halftime.

For a photo gallery, click here. Look for band, cheerleaders and other bonus photo by next week on NorthEscambia.com.

The Blue Devils scored with 10:19 to go in the third on a 50-uard touchdown run by Jovaughntai Henderson. Ronald Jackson added a 3-yard rushing touchdown for Atmore with 5:17 remaining in the game to seal the win.

“Just a disappointing loss,” Northview head coach Wes Summerford said. ” I think we had them most of the game and really needed one more stop, needed to hold them up and it just didn’t happen… I just don’t think we came out in the second half. I don’t think we came out at all second half.”

Escambia County (2-4) will travel to Orange Beach (4-2) next Friday night. The Chiefs (2-4) will celebrate homecoming next week as they host the Baker Gators (5-1) in a district game.

