Deputies Don’t Find A Victim After Reported Drive-by Shooting In Cantonment

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting early Friday morning in Cantonment, but did not locate a victim.

Deputies responded to the area of San Carlos and Navarro roads about 12:30 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said they were unable to locate a victim. A few shell casings were found in or near the road, but it was not immediately known if they were related to the report.