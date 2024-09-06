Deputies Don’t Find A Victim After Reported Drive-by Shooting In Cantonment

September 6, 2024

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting early Friday morning in Cantonment, but did not locate a victim.

Deputies responded to the area of San Carlos and Navarro roads about 12:30 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said they were unable to locate a victim. A few shell casings were found in or near the road, but it was not immediately known if they were related to the report.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 