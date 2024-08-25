Youth Football Takes Center Stage at NWE Jamboree (With Gallery)

August 25, 2024

Fans descended upon Northwest Escambia’s Greg Gibson Field for a Saturday jam-packed with youth football excitement

It’s estimated that several thousand fans attended a kickoff jamboree Saturday at Northwest Escambia’s Greg Gibson Filed in Walnut Hill.

The kick-off jamboree stretched over 10.5 hours, featuring a series of 25-minute scrimmage games between local teams. The NWE Chiefs, Cantonment Cowboys, Ensley Chiefs, Perdido Bay Bucs, and Pensacola Seahawks all took to the field, showcasing their skills and kicking off the upcoming season.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

