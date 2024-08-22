Water Restored At Ransom Middle School

August 22, 2024

Ransom Middle School was without water due to a water main break for portion of Thursday morning.

The Escambia County School district said water service was restored by about noon. Portable toilets were brought to the school and bottled water was available during the service outage. Service was resorted by noon.

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authorities said there was a water main break on Highway 297A near Sherrilane Drive that has been repaired. The school was notified by ECUA directly, and under 50 impacted residences in the area received door hanger or phone notifications.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 