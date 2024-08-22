Water Restored At Ransom Middle School

Ransom Middle School was without water due to a water main break for portion of Thursday morning.

The Escambia County School district said water service was restored by about noon. Portable toilets were brought to the school and bottled water was available during the service outage. Service was resorted by noon.

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authorities said there was a water main break on Highway 297A near Sherrilane Drive that has been repaired. The school was notified by ECUA directly, and under 50 impacted residences in the area received door hanger or phone notifications.