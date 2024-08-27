UWF Debuts At No. 12 In 2024 AFCA Preseason Coaches Poll

The UWF football team will open the 2024 season ranked No. 12 following the release of the AFCA Division II Preseason Coaches Poll.

The Argonauts are among three Gulf South Conference teams in the poll, with Valdosta State at No. 7 and Delta State at No. 18.

UWF’s week four opponent, Grand Valley State, was slotted at No. 4 with one first place vote.

UWF went 8-4 a year ago and advanced to the NCAA Division II Playoffs for the fifth time in the last six seasons. The Argos were ranked 23rd in the final poll a year ago.

UWF is 64-25 all-time with five NCAA postseason appearances in seven seasons. The Argos have reached the national semifinals three times and the national championship twice, winning the title in 2019. Since 2019, UWF’s 42 victories rank fifth among all Division 2 programs.

The Argos open the 2024 season on Thursday, September 5 when they host McKendree at PenAir Field on the UWF campus. Kickoff for the game is at 6 p.m.

Photo Scott A. Miller/UWF for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.