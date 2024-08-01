Silver Alert Issued For Missing Escambia County Woman

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert for a missing 63-year -old Escambia County woman.

Diana Brandy Shannon was last seen Thursday in the 8300 block of Vickie Street in the Ensley area. She was last seen driving a white 2006 Dodge Caravan with Florida Tag# QQSY56.(actual vehicle pictured below). She is 5’0”, 188 pounds and mae be wearing glasses. She may be in need of medical attention, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or 911.