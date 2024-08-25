Sheriff’s Office Seeks Missing, Endangered Century Woman

August 25, 2024

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to help locate Rhonda Renee Jackson, a 52-year-old Century woman who is considered missing and endangered.

Jackson was last seen around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, near Highway 4 and Campbell Road in Century. She was wearing dark-colored patterned clothing and a head wrap. Jackson is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The ECSO said she may be in need to medical attention.

Authorities believe Jackson may be in need of medical attention. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 