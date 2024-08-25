Sheriff’s Office Seeks Missing, Endangered Century Woman

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to help locate Rhonda Renee Jackson, a 52-year-old Century woman who is considered missing and endangered.

Jackson was last seen around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, near Highway 4 and Campbell Road in Century. She was wearing dark-colored patterned clothing and a head wrap. Jackson is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe Jackson may be in need of medical attention. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.