Resurfacing Project Nearing Completion On Highway 196

August 6, 2024

A resurfacing project on a portion of Highway 196 near Molino is nearing completion.

The roadway is being resurfaced over about two miles from Highway 29 to Country Road 95A.

According to Escambia County, crews are expected to finish the paving operation as early as Tuesday, weather permitting.

There will be incidental work performed in the days to follow, such as shoulder work to seed and sod, concrete driveways to finish and final striping after pavement cure time.

Pictured: Highway 196 between Highway 29 and Highway 95A as seen on Saturday, August 3. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 