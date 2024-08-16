Preseason Football Tonight For Tate, Northview And Ernest Ward

August 16, 2024

Are you ready for some football? Tate and Northview high schools and Ernest Ward Middle School will be in preseason action tonight.

Northview, Ernest Ward Kickoff Classic At Baker

The Northview Chiefs and Ernest Ward will travel to Backer for a KIckoff Classic that begins at 5:30 p.m. Ernest Ward is scheduled to play Baker Middle School at 6 p.m. Northview JV will face Baker JV at 6:30 p.m. The Northview varsity will play Pleasant Home varsity at 7:30 p.m., and Northview varsity to play the Baker varsity at 8 p.m.

Tate Jamboree Against Pine Forest

The Tate Aggies will host a Jamboree game against Pine Forest at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7, only on GoFan. Parking is $2, cash only. Season passes will not be accepted for this preseason game, but season passes are on sale for the regular games.

The game theme is “Party on Pine Forest.” Show your spirit by dressing up as a fraternity or sorority member both for school and at the game.

Pictured: Last Friday night’s Crimson and Gray game at Tate. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

