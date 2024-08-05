Photos: Intent Movement With Sidewalk Prophets

Christian music’s Sidewalk Prophets headlined the Intent Movement event Sunday night at the in Atmore.

Worship leaders were the Chapels and guest speakers were Josh Davis. who is the youth and children’s pastor at Atmore First Assembly, and Courtney McBride, who is the principal at Flomaton Elementary School.

A large crowd attended the worship event at the Poarch Cultural Arena.

