Photos: Intent Movement With Sidewalk Prophets

August 5, 2024

Christian music’s Sidewalk Prophets headlined the Intent Movement event Sunday night at the in Atmore.

Worship leaders were the Chapels and guest speakers were Josh Davis. who is the youth and children’s pastor at Atmore First Assembly, and Courtney McBride, who is the principal at Flomaton Elementary School.

A large crowd attended the worship event at the Poarch Cultural Arena.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Photos: Intent Movement With Sidewalk Prophets”

  1. Reader on August 5th, 2024 4:19 am

    Amazing Night! To God be the Glory!

    Amazing photos! Absolute respect for the photographer! ❤️ North Escambia!





