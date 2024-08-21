Pensacola Police Seek Missing Navy Pilot

August 21, 2024

UPDATE: This missing person has been located.

Pensacola Police are searching for Joshua David Carpenter, a 24-year-old Navy pilot stationed at Whiting Field. Carpenter went missing on August 20 around 7:20 p.m. after leaving his home on Forrest Glenn Drive.

Carpenter is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 6′2″ tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue or green long-sleeved shirt and brightly colored shorts.

Carpenter was driving his 2017 silver Honda Civic hatchback with a Texas license plate number of TKH-227.

Additional information was not released.

Anyone with information on Carpenter’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Pensacola Police Department at (85) 435-1845.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under General 

 