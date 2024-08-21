Pensacola Police Seek Missing Navy Pilot

UPDATE: This missing person has been located.

Pensacola Police are searching for Joshua David Carpenter, a 24-year-old Navy pilot stationed at Whiting Field. Carpenter went missing on August 20 around 7:20 p.m. after leaving his home on Forrest Glenn Drive.

Carpenter is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 6′2″ tall and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue or green long-sleeved shirt and brightly colored shorts.

Carpenter was driving his 2017 silver Honda Civic hatchback with a Texas license plate number of TKH-227.

Additional information was not released.

Anyone with information on Carpenter’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Pensacola Police Department at (85) 435-1845.