One Injured, Dozens Left Without Power In Cantonment Rollover Crash

One person was injured, and dozens of area residents were left without power for hours in a single vehicle rollover crash Wednesday night on Pine Forest Road in Cantonment.

A driver lost control of their vehicle on Pine Forest Road near Amanda Lane and crashed into a utility pole at the entrance to the Pine Forest Oaks Townhomes. The vehicle overturned and came to rest upside down in the front yard of nearby residence.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle for about 11 minutes until being extricated by Escambia County Fire Rescue. They were transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS.

The townhomes complex was without power well into the early morning hours of Thursday while Florida Power & Light made repairs to restore service to an estimated 40 residences.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.